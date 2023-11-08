Diwali gift: Labour Min launches ‘Dilli Majdur Kalyan App’

New Delhi: In a step to enhance the welfare of construction labourers in the national Capital, Labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand announced a significant Diwali gift for construction workers in Delhi.



During a meeting with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB), it was decided to launch the ‘Dilli Majdur Kalyan App’ as a digital initiative for the welfare of construction labourers.

This app will be available for download on the Google

Play Store, accessible to Android users.

Various welfare schemes are already in place through the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB). To ensure these initiatives effectively reach the maximum number of beneficiaries, the ‘Dilli Majdur Kalyan App’ is now available on the Google Play Store for download on all Android mobile phones.

Anand emphasized the significance of digital solutions, stating, “In today’s digital era, we cannot underestimate the importance of a mobile app in every sector, and launching an app for construction laborers becomes a necessity.”

“The Delhi government recognises the essential role played by construction workers in the lives of every individual. Consequently, we have decided to introduce “On-Site Registration” for labourers at all construction sites,” he added. Following a pilot project, the registration process will be initiated on two construction sites after Diwali. This will enable workers to resolve any technical issues with registration promptly and ensure the availability of labour cards.