DIWALI Gift: CM announces 100% waiver on late payment charges on water bills till Jan 31 next year

New Delhi: In a major Diwali relief for Delhi residents, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a 100 per cent waiver on late payment charges for pending water bills and substantial concessions for the regularisation of unauthorised water and sewer connections.

Addressing a press conference with Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, CM Gupta said the initiative aims to ensure no consumer is deprived of essential water services due to financial or technical hurdles. “We want to make sure that no household is cut off from water services because of old dues or technical issues,” she said, adding that the waiver will remain in effect until January 31, 2026.

Under the Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme, domestic consumers who clear their outstanding principal dues by the deadline will receive a 100 per cent waiver on late payment surcharges. Payments can be made in lump sum or installments, with the benefit applicable once the principal amount is fully cleared. Between February 1 and March 31, 2026, consumers will still be eligible for a 70 per cent waiver. The Chief Minister stated that if all eligible consumers participate, “approximately Rs 11,000 crore in late payment surcharges will be waived.”

The government also announced the Unauthorised Water and Sewer Connection Regularisation Scheme, valid until January 31, 2026. Under this plan, penalties for unauthorised domestic connections have been reduced to Rs.1,000 from Rs 25,000, and for non-domestic connections, to Rs 5,000 from Rs 61,000. CM Gupta explained that many residents were using unauthorised connections due to “a lack of awareness or inability to pay high regularisation fees.” She cautioned that those who fail to regularise their connections within the given period will face disconnection.

Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh described the decision as a Diwali gift for the people of Delhi. “This step has been taken in the public interest to ensure people have access to legal connections. While it may result in financial loss for the Jal Board, it will greatly benefit the public,” he said. He added that the government is “modernising and strengthening the Jal Board system, increasing the number of consumers, enhancing sewer facilities, and implementing projects to keep the Yamuna clean.”

CM Gupta reaffirmed that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and citizen welfare.