Diwali eye injuries up 19%, says AIIMS

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has reported a worrying surge in eye injuries this Diwali season, with 190 patients treated for firework-related incidents marking a 19 per cent rise compared to last year. Doctors at the premier medical institute have raised alarm over a new and dangerous source of injuries: homemade carbide guns, which have led to cases of irreversible vision loss among several patients.

According to the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, a significant number of patients, including children and young adults, arrived at the emergency department with severe ocular trauma caused not only by traditional firecrackers but also by improvised explosive devices made at home using calcium carbide.

These devices, often assembled for fun or social media videos, explode with extreme force, releasing toxic gases and shrapnel capable of causing permanent damage to the eyes and face.

Doctors revealed that many of the victims had burns, corneal perforations, and retinal injuries, some of which resulted in complete vision loss in one or both eyes. The institute’s ophthalmologists cautioned that such homemade devices are not only illegal but pose life-threatening risks, as users underestimate the chemical reaction’s power and the blast pressure it generates.

Professor of Ophthalmology at AIIMS, noted that the trend reflects a worrying shift in Diwali-related injuries. “While injuries from conventional firecrackers have declined due to awareness campaigns and regulations, these homemade explosive experiments are emerging as a serious hazard,” the doctor said.

AIIMS has urged the public to refrain from experimenting with carbide or similar substances, stressing that prevention through awareness is crucial.

The hospital has also called for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and educational outreach to schools and communities to discourage such dangerous practices.

With Delhi’s air quality already under stress, doctors reiterated that safer and pollution-free celebrations are the need of the hour to protect not only the environment but also human health.