Diwali cheer: Govt releases Rs 694 cr GST refunds to traders

New Delhi: In a major boost for the trading community ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government has processed and disbursed Rs 694 crore in GST refunds to traders and entrepreneurs across the Capital. The Chief Minister said the move reflects her government’s strong commitment to promoting Ease of Doing Business and ensuring liquidity for traders ahead of the festive season.

According to official data, the Department of Trade and Taxes has settled 7,375 refund applications so far in the current financial year (FY 2025–26). Notably, Rs.227 crore was released in September alone, the highest monthly figure in Delhi’s refund history. CM Gupta lauded the GST team for its efficiency and use of technology to ensure quick and transparent refund settlements.

Highlighting the government’s reforms, CM Gupta said that an advanced IT module, developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has been introduced to speed up processing using data analytics, automation, and rapid

verification systems. “Our goal is to ensure that by Diwali, traders receive their pending refunds promptly, strengthening their confidence in governance,” she said.

The Chief Minister also stated that the Delhi Government is actively pursuing market redevelopment projects and has set up the Delhi Vyapari Kalyan Board to address traders’ concerns. “A thriving trading ecosystem is essential for a Viksit Delhi,” she added.

CM Gupta emphasised that the previous government failed to prioritise refunds, creating significant backlogs. Her administration, she said, has taken corrective measures to make the system faster, more transparent, and trader-friendly. “Our vision is simple, when traders prosper, Delhi prospers,” she concluded, reiterating her government’s resolve to sustain reforms that foster business confidence and economic growth in the capital.