Diwali: 700 vehicles challaned for lack of PUC certs

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 700 challans on Diwali to vehicle owners for driving without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, officials said on Monday.



On November 5, after the city’s air quality plummeted to the ‘Severe Plus’ category, Stage IV of the Centre’s pollution control plan — Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — came into effect in Delhi. Under GRAP Stage IV, all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the city are banned.

Plying of old diesel or petrol vehicles and trucks carrying non-essential material in the national capital attracts a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to data shared by the police, 710 challans were issued on Diwali on Sunday (November 12) to vehicles operating without a valid PUC certificate. A total of 584 challans and 1,085 notices were issued for obstructive or improper parking and 44 vehicles were towed away by traffic cranes.

Also, 61 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic and 263 for violations for no-entry rules, respectively.

In an effort to control non-destined goods vehicles, 915 were checked and 452 returned. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities with valid permission were allowed, the police said.

In addition, challans were issued to 84 BS-III petrol and 336 BS-IV diesel vehicles, they said. The police have issued 2,193 challans to BS-III petrol vehicles and 9,903 challans to BS-IV diesel vehicles from November 3 to 12. In addition, 11,051 challans and 14,143 notices were issued for improper parking from during

the same period. A total of 1,156 challans were issued for driving against traffic flow and 8,005 for no-entry violations, the

police said.

From November 3 to 12, 99 vehicles were impounded and 12,869 challans issued for not having valid PUC certificates. Seventeen challans were issued for vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste without proper covering. A total of 10,332 vehicles have been checked and 4933 vehicles were returned, police said.