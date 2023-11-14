Diwali: 4 hurt in hit-&-run incidents in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: At least four persons were injured in two separate hit-and-run incidents after being hit by speeding cars in Greater Noida West area during Diwali celebrations on Sunday.



The CCTV footage of both the incidents are widely being circulated on social media. Under sector 113 police station of Noida, a speeding car rammed into three persons including a minor girl

who were celebrating Diwali outside high-rise residential society Eldeco Aamantran in sector 119.

Residents said that late on the night of Diwali around 11 pm, a red car was roaming on the road outside the society. The youth in the car was drunk and was driving rashly. The car driver hit three persons and all of them were admitted to ICU at the Kailash Hospital in Noida.

Shakti Awasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida said that the car number could not be traced as it was being driven at a high speed. “On the basis of the complaint received, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified car driver. We have formed four teams to arrest the accused while the victims are stable,” said Awasthy.

In another incident, a white SUV car hit a security guard standing along the road side in Gaur City II area of Greater Noida. In the video, it can be seen that a man is standing in the roadside parking area. After the collision, the accused fled in the car. The victim suffered injuries due to the collision.

A resident made a video of it from the balcony of a flat in the society which went viral on social media. Bisrakh police in Greater Noida said that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. “The car and driver was identified on the basis of video footage. He has been arrested and identified as Siddharth Singh, resident of Eldeco Aamantran. The SUV car has also been seized by police,” said a senior police officer.