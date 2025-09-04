Diversions kick in on Outer Ring Rd

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions in view of the rising water levels in Yamuna River at Vasudev Ghat, which has affected vehicular movement on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh bypass.

According to police, traffic will be diverted at Wazirabad-Signature Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhada-IP College red light through alternate routes as heavy congestion is expected on the Outer Ring Road and adjoining stretches.

Vehicles will not be permitted on the affected stretches and will be diverted accordingly. Commuters have been advised to avoid the impacted routes and plan their journeys in advance. Police have also urged motorists to avoid roadside parking as it obstructs the traffic flow.

“Emergency vehicles will be given free passage at all times,” the advisory stated, adding that commuters should follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

Motorists were also requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with police.