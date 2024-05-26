Distribution of religious merchandise, sloganeering observed during LS polls in Delhi

New Delhi: During the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in New Delhi on May 25, excessive religious sloganeering and distribution of religious merchandise were observed. Even water filters for voters in the scorching heat displayed stickers with the slogan “Jo Ram ko layein hain, hum unko layenge.”



In most cases in West Delhi, Millennium Post found that stalls set up outside polling stations to assist with serial numbers and voting slips were also distributing pamphlets featuring political party symbols, faces, and campaign messages.

In Paschim Puri, Paschim Vihar, Madipur, and adjacent areas, slogans like “Jo Ram ko Laayein hain, hum unko layenge” echoed outside the polling stations, with groups of 7-10 people constantly chanting.

In a public tweet dated March 7, 2024, the Election Commission of India stated, “No temples/mosques/churches/gurdwaras or any places of worship are to be used for election propaganda or electioneering.”

However, multiple instances from Delhi have violated this directive, both in the days leading up to the election and on the voting day itself.

Local residents of Madipur in West Delhi, speaking to Millennium Post, expressed their disappointment in the electoral process, using it as justification for not voting at all. An elderly person from the Paschim Puri area told Millennium Post, “There is absolutely no hope left. I have spent the last 60 years of my life in the alleyways, and every year the rain fills our roads with sewage and garbage. No one cares for us. Why should we care for them?”

Another resident told Millennium Post. “The party workers appear more hyped about Delhi elections than the public. While we appreciate the enthusiasm, there’s a limit. It seems like only the political parties are excited, not the voters whose votes determine their fate in Delhi.”

When questioned by Millennium Post, party workers responsible for assisting the public in Paschim Vihar denied all allegations, despite photographic evidence showing the serial number list alongside party pamphlets.

However, workers in the vicinity chanted religious slogans and admitted to their actions, stating that they “own up to it.”

This issue hasn’t just surfaced in West Delhi but has been observed throughout Delhi.

In North East Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar, specifically at the booth located in the MCD school of C-4, area posters have been observed right opposite to the entry. These posters depict Ram Mandir in the background with a slogan.