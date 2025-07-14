Distressed after wife left, man dies by suicide in Sangam Vihar: Police

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old carpenter allegedly died by suicide at his residence in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area after his wife left him, a police officer said on Saturday.

The body of Rohit Singh was found hanging at his home after police received a PCR call regarding the

development, he said.

According to the deceased’s family members, including his father, mother and brother, Singh had quarrelled with his wife three days ago, after which the woman left the house along with their two children and went to her parental home.

“Family members informed that since the quarrel, Singh was visibly disturbed and in a state of depression,”

the officer said.

Officials said after receiving the PCR call, a team from the Sangam Vihar police station reached the spot.

“On reaching the location, one Rohit Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was found hanging. He worked as a carpenter. His body was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for preservation,” the senior police

officer said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide. There were no external injuries or signs of foul play, the officials added.

Based on the enquiry conducted so far, it appears that the deceased was under mental stress due to marital issues, which may have driven him to take the extreme step, police said. No complaint has been received from the family so far and no foul play is suspected at this stage. Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated, the officer added.