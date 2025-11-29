Distance emerges as top factor as Delhi schools upload nursery admission criteria

NEW DELHI: As private schools in Delhi began releasing their criteria for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 academic year on Friday, distance has emerged as the most weighted factor, with some schools assigning as high as 55 points.

Indraprastha International School in Dwarka has allotted the maximum 55 points to applicants living within 0-12 km of the school, followed by 45 points for those residing 12-15 km away and 35 points for distances beyond 15 km.

It has also assigned 15 points each for sibling, alumni and staff ward categories.

For children living within a 4-km radius or in areas covered by school transport, the Tagore International School in East of Kailash has given 50 points. Under the “status of the child” category, the school has allotted 30 points for first-born children and 20 for second-born, along with 10 points each for siblings, alumni and staff wards.

Principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, Sudha Acharya, said their parameters will also focus on distance, sibling preference, alumni connection and staff wards.

Delhi DoE opens admissions from December 4 for Nursery to Class 1; key dates include first list on January 23, final selection by March 19, with strict compliance rules for schools.