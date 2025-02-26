Disruptions mark MCD House session as AAP, BJP councillors protest

NEW DELHI: A routine session at the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) House turned into a chaotic scene on Tuesday as AAP and BJP councillors clashed over procedural issues, leading to a dramatic and noisy disruption. Despite the uproar, the House managed to pass crucial proposals, including one to regularise municipal employees and reduce house taxes for certain residential properties.

The turmoil began when the session was set to start. Mayor Mahesh Kumar arrived and promptly started the session, but the absence of Deputy Commissioner, led to a stand-off.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded the session continue with the Additional Commissioner in charge, but this was immediately opposed by the BJP. This disagreement quickly escalated into an argument, with tempers flaring between the two sides.

Things took a more heated turn when BJP councillors began shouting slogans accusing Delhi’s former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, of corruption. Chants of “Kejriwal chor hai” (Kejriwal is a thief) echoed through the chamber.

The BJP councillors also voiced strong demands, including the regularisation of all municipal employees and an end to what they called “deceptive” practices under the AAP-led government.

As the dispute intensified, BJP members took their protest further, climbing onto tables and waving banners, causing further disruption to the meeting.

Despite the uproar, the session continued, and the MCD House was able to pass key proposals. The most notable of these was the motion to regularise temporary municipal employees, a long-standing issue that had been a point of contention for the workforce.

Additionally, the House approved a reduction in house tax for residential properties under 100 square yards and those between 100-500 square yards.

Despite the opposition, the required quorum of 70 members was met, and the proposals were successfully passed. After the votes, the session was adjourned until the next scheduled meeting.

AAP accused BJP of disrupting the session for political gain, while BJP criticised AAP for neglecting municipal issues. AAP alleged BJP’s internal power struggle, while BJP demanded transparency on worker regularisation and municipal services.

Furthermore, Delhi BJP leaders have condemned today’s MCD meeting as “unethical and illegal,” demanding it be declared void. The session, convened by Mayor Khichi, allegedly proceeded without the MCD Commissioner and opposition councillors. Only 25 to 30 AAP members attended, raising legitimacy concerns. BJP leaders, including Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, say it violated the DMC Act.