Dismissed IAF man held from Delhi in UP Police recruitment exam paper leak case

Police officials announced on Wednesday that a man has been arrested by the Noida Special Task Force (STF) unit in connection with the leaked examination paper conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Authorities revealed that the apprehended individual is a suspended official of the Indian Air Force who allegedly facilitated solvers for the examination papers, many of whom were government job aspirants.

As per police, the arrested accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar Pathak (40), a resident of sector 37 in Noida. He was arrested from Mukherjee Nagar area in Delhi on Tuesday evening, an area known for being a hub for students preparing for various government jobs at different coaching institutions. According to Raj Kumar Mishra, additional SP of Noida STF, the accused presented the ID card from a workshop and claimed to be on leave, stating he had travelled to Mukherjee Nagar for preparations.

“Most of the WhatsApp conversations on the accused’s phone had been deleted. He confessed to joining the Indian Air Force in 2009

and being suspended in 2022 for engaging in illegal activities. He was involved in arranging solvers for government exams and was participating

in other unlawful practices,” said Mishra.

Furthermore, Mishra elaborated that he possessed a duplicate card holder of the genuine card, which he used for studying and obtaining leaked papers. These duplicate cards are reportedly available for purchase ranging from Rs 3 to 15 lakh.