Dismembered body parts of man found in drain in outer Delhi

New Delhi: Police have recovered the dismembered body parts of a man in an open drain near Baprola area on the Nangloi-Najafgarh road in the outer district on Thursday, an officer said.



Police recovered the upper and lower limbs of a man packed in a transparent polythene bag, the person said.

“A PCR call was received from a local resident on Thursday at 9.27 am. The caller informed police that he had seen upper limbs of a human body packed in a polythene. Team was sent to the spot for further investigation,” the senior police officer said.

Police found a transparent polythene bag containing human body parts in an open drain. Later another polythene was found with the lower part of a man’s body around one kilometre away on the

same road.

“Crime team was informed about the matter and the body parts have been moved to the mortuary for post mortem purposes. Search for other parts is in progress. We have formed multiple teams to investigate the matter. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased,” said the officer.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hides or destroys evidence of a crime) of the IPC at Ranhola Police Station.