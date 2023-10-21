‘Disinclined to agree to transfer request of 3 Assembly officers’

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in a letter to Chief Secretary on Friday, expressed his unwillingness to give consent for the transfer of three officers of Assembly Secretariat.

The letter of the speaker followed a clarification earlier this week by the Services department of the Delhi government to the Assembly Secretariat that three officers posted there have sought transfer and submitted applications in this regard.

Goel, in his letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, reiterated his earlier allegations that the Assembly officers were pressured by Services department officers to divulge committee proceedings, threatening them with disciplinary action.

“I am, therefore, of the belief that the transfer applications of these three officers is a result of intimidation and coercion heaped on them through illegal and irrelevant show cause notices in Delhi Legislative Assembly matters,” he wrote to the Chief Secretary. The Assembly Secretariat officers, including its secretary, were issued show cause notice by the Vigilance Directorate of Delhi government in the matter of recruitment of fellows in August this year. “As far as the transfer requests of the three officers are concerned, I am comprehensively disinclined to agree to their request, and accordingly the same may not be acceded to at this juncture,” Goel said.