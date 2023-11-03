Disengaged Assembly Fellows move High Court

New Delhi: Disengaged Delhi Assembly Research Centre fellows Thursday approached the Delhi High Court urging it to reinstate its earlier direction for continuation of their services.

The professionals, who had moved the high court earlier challenging the letter of termination of their services, also sought payment of salaries for the period they have already served.

Justice Subramonium Prasad sought the stand of the respondent authorities the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Finance Department and Services Department, and asked their counsel to seek instructions.

Last month, the court had vacated its interim direction for continuation of the services of the petitioners, saying after the Supreme Court earlier declined to stay the termination, propriety demanded that the high court ought not have passed the interim order.

The counsel for the petitioners Thursday submitted that the top court has now clarified that it never considered the issue.

“They (petitioners) are struggling to make ends meet. Festive season is around the corner... Supreme Court has clarified that issue was never considered and the interim order should be instated,” he said. The court directed that the matter be listed for hearing next week.

The court had vacated its interim order of stay passed on September 21 on an application of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat and other authorities on the ground that the issue is pending before the apex court.

It had noted that the July letter of termination was “specifically challenged” by the Delhi government before the Supreme Court as part of its petition against Centre’s ordinance which took away the control over services from the city dispensation. The court had on September 21, on the petition by several terminated fellows, directed that their services with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre shall continue till December 6 and stipends will be paid to them.