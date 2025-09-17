Discoms offer ‘tatkal’ connections to Durga Puja, Ram Leela organisers

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s power distribution companies (discoms) will provide ‘tatkal’ (temporary) electricity connections within 24 hours to organisers of Durga Puja, Ram Leela and other festive events this season.

The initiative, announced by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply at major venues while reducing reliance on diesel generators, which contribute to noise and air pollution.

Organisers can apply for connections through multiple channels — the official websites, mobile applications, WhatsApp helplines, call centres, or customer care centres of the respective discoms. Payments can be made online for convenience. TPDDL applicants may also visit division offices to complete formalities. In addition, requests can be routed through the Delhi Government’s single-window system at District Magistrates’ offices. Officials said the move enhances the festive spirit by guaranteeing reliable electricity, while offering a cleaner, safer and more cost-effective alternative to generators. “Consumers can now obtain a temporary connection within 24 hours after completing the required formalities. This initiative not only supports celebrations but also contributes to Delhi’s fight against pollution,” a BSES spokesperson said.

Discom teams will remain on high alert during the festive period to address faults promptly and ensure uninterrupted supply

across the city.