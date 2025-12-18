Discipline on Delhi’s Roads: PUC Enforcement as a Tool for Cleaner Air

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has begun a strict, systematic and large-scale programme of daily PUC inspections, bringing renewed discipline to the effort to control vehicle-related pollution in the capital. The purpose of the drive is not reduced to the arithmetic of challans. Its larger intent is to build awareness among motorists about clean fuel usage and responsible transport behaviour.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, enforcement of PUC norms has moved decisively to the ground. Vehicles operating without valid PUC certificates are being identified and acted against, with the clear objective of removing smoke-emitting vehicles from Delhi’s roads.

The government has underlined that PUC inspection is not a procedural formality but a practical instrument for improving air quality. Special enforcement teams are stationed across the city to verify documents and initiate immediate action against vehicles emitting excessive smoke. Surveillance has been strengthened through Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems, complemented by sustained on-ground checks.

Early indications suggest the approach is working. Compliance with PUC norms has risen, and there is growing public recognition that clean air is a shared responsibility. The government’s message is direct and consistent: follow the rules, choose clean fuel, and become an active participant in safeguarding Delhi’s air.