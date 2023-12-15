Disciplinary proceedings must be completed in time bound manner: AIIMS

New Delhi: AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday issued an office memorandum stating all disciplinary proceedings must be completed in a time bound manner as prescribed under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.



An online dashboard shall be created for all establishment sections to upload key details of all ongoing disciplinary proceedings, their timeline and the current status (updated on fortnightly basis), the office memorandum stated.

The office memorandum said Director Dr M Srinivas has during the review of establishment matters at the hospital noted that a few disciplinary proceedings initiated against the AIIMS employees under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, are pending beyond the stipulated timeline. “This is not an acceptable practice as it results in the employees becoming complacent about disciplinary action, thereby defeating the intent of such actions,” it added.

The office memorandum further said an early completion of such proceedings also helps to timely exonerate the employees, who have been falsely implicated thereby boosting the overall morale of other employees as well.

“Accordingly, it is desired that all disciplinary proceedings must be completed in a time bound manner as prescribed under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965,” it added.

To monitor the dashboard and to coordinate with various establishments to ensure timely completion of disciplinary proceedings, a retired

government officer, well versed with the nuances of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, will be engaged as a “Consultant”

after following the appropriate process, the office memorandum said.