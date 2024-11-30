Disciplinary action initiated in Noida for corruption in expressway electrical works

Noida: The Noida Authority has initiated disciplinary action, recommending the suspension of two senior officials and terminating a junior engineer’s contract following the discovery of alleged corruption in an electrical project along the Noida Expressway.

As per officials, the recent inspections revealed financial irregularities, including inflated estimates and excessive fund disbursements.

The Authority dismissed contractual junior engineer Aneik Singh for preparing inflated estimates and improper fund releases. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lokesh M recommended suspending manager Shiv Shakti Jaiswal and senior manager Pradeep Kumar from the electrical mechanical division-I, with a detailed report forwarded to the state government.

“During an inspection on November 22, Additional CEO Sanjay Khatri identified significant irregularities in the electrical works between Sector 142 and 144. The inspection highlighted missing documentation, absence of required on-site storage facilities, and excessive material quantities, particularly cables,” a senior officer informed.

Despite only 40 per cent completion of works, 45 per cent of the funds had already been released, indicating poor financial management. The Authority also addressed issues with officials overseeing the Hindon River bridge approach road construction, a joint venture between Noida and Greater Noida authorities aimed at improving connectivity to LG Chowk, Gautam Budh Nagar Collectorate, Surajpur and Ghaziabad.

The inspections revealed multiple construction defects, including stalled work, structural issues in the retaining wall, and improper alignment. The approach road project, currently 32 per cent complete, has a target completion date of August 2025.

Although work stoppage was attributed to GRAP Stage-4 regulations, site conditions indicated a longer period of inactivity, with no machinery or materials present. The CEO has issued a show-cause notice to DGM (civil) Vijay Rawal, ordered adverse remarks against the senior manager of Work Circle 10, and withheld salaries of the involved manager and junior engineer