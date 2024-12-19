Director held for installing camera in washroom

NOIDA: A director of a play school in Noida’s Sector 70 was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly installing a hidden camera in the female teachers’ washroom to watch live videos. Police revealed that the accused had been managing the educational facility for the past eight months.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Navanish Sahay, from Ghaziabad. The arrest has been made by the Phase 3 police. The actions comes after a staff member discovered a hidden camera in the school’s washroom on December 10.

The complainant said that while visiting the washroom, she noticed unusual light emanating from the bulb holder. Upon growing suspicious, she requested the school security to investigate, leading to the discovery of a spy camera. She notified school director Navnish and coordinator Parul, but neither took substantial action nor provided explanations.

The complainant revealed a previous incident of finding a spy camera in the same washroom, which she handed to the school management, but no action was taken. Upon discovering a new camera, she had it removed by security and retained it. The security guard, Vinod, disclosed that Navnish Sahay had instructed the camera’s installation.

Police registered a case under Section 77 of the BNS for voyeurism and Section 67C of the IT Act 2000 for intermediary information retention at the Phase 3 PS. The arrest occurred on Tuesday evening, followed by questioning.

During questioning, Sahay revealed he had been operating a play school in rented premises since April 2024 and had purchased the online camera for Rs 2,200, which allowed live viewing without recording.

The camera was concealed within a bulb holder, targeting the teachers’ washroom. It had no recording capabilities, and even the guard was unaware.