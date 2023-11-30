Directions issued to ensure strict implementation of GRAP-I, GRAP-II curbs in Delhi, says Rai

In a significant development for the national capital, Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced an improvement in air quality, leading to the withdrawal of restrictions under GRAP-III by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

However, with a cautious eye on potential changes in weather conditions, the rules of GRAP-I and GRAP-II will remain in effect to ensure continued efforts toward pollution control. Following a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with the Environment Department and DPCC, Minister Gopal Rai stated, ‘Due to changes in weather over the past 2-3 days, a decrease in pollution levels is being observed.

In view of this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has withdrawn the restrictions of GRAP-III.’ The minister emphasised the need for strict compliance with GRAP-I and II restrictions, directing relevant departments to maintain pollution control measures.

To address pollution hotspots, during a press conference Rai highlighted, ‘Instructions have been given to sprinkle water on the identified roads every day and use mechanical sweeping machines continuously.’

A comprehensive approach includes deploying 215 mobile anti-smog guns, 60 of which are assigned to hotspots, 375 water sprinkling machines, and 82 operational mechanical sweeping machines.

On construction and demolition activities, Rai emphasised the registration of sites over 500 sqm on the web portal, stating, ‘Teams will take strict action if the rules are not followed. For this, 591 teams have been deployed.’ Additionally, 611 teams are actively participating in the ongoing anti-open burning campaign, set to continue until December 14.

For vehicle emissions, Rai underscored strict adherence to PUC rules and imposing maximum penalties on polluting vehicles, deploying 84 teams from the Transport Department and 284 teams from Delhi Police.

Special teams have also been assigned to address traffic congestion at 91 identified points. Minister Rai urged citizens to contribute to pollution control by reporting concerns through the Green Delhi App.