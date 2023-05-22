Direct Dialogue prog kicks off in Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency

New Delhi: AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency Somnath Bharti started a special programme “Direct Dialogue” from Malviya Nagar Assembly on Sunday. Councillor of Hauz Khas Ward No. 148, RWAs of the ward and local people participated in this campaign. During this, a public opinion poll was also held regarding the Central government’s May 19 ordinance.



Giving information about the programme, Bharti said that this is the first time such an initiative is being taken in Delhi after the formation of the AAP government in the MCD.

As per Bharti, the objective of this programme is to ensure direct participation of the people in the development of the area by establishing better coordination between the Delhi government and the MCD.

He said that under the “Direct Dialogue” programme, local people and RWA would be able to get information about the problems of the area and then the area would be developed on the basis of priorities after taking opinion polls from the people.

He said that such programs would also be organised in Ward No. 149 and Ward No. 150 of Malviya Nagar.

Bharti further added that the WhatsApp Mohalla programme is also being run in Malviya Nagar assembly constituency for the last 9 years.

Under this, dialogue is established by forming 83 WhatsApp groups and connecting one person from every house in every locality of Malviya Nagar assembly. Through these mohalla groups, people’s complaints reach the MLA’s office and then people’s complaints are resolved even while sitting at home, Bharti said.