Direct Dialogue: DJB V-C Bharti interacts with locals in Malviya Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board has started a programme “Direct Dialogue” in Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency through which the DJB discussed the problems of the area.



DJB Vice Chairperson Somnath Bharti explained that the programme is a “common minimum program” and for the development work of the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation, a roadmap was prepared after a thorough discussion and consultation between the people and the representatives of the people. The MLA and the councillor will together develop the area on the basis of the common minimum programme.

The objective is to provide better facilities to the public by establishing better coordination between the Delhi government and the MCD. A public consultation was also held regarding the Central government’s ordinance which violates the rights of the Delhi government.

Bharti who is also the MLA along with local councillor Leena Kumar from Ward No. 149 of Malviya Nagar inaugurated the special programme.

In the program, the two representatives had a direct dialogue and consultation with the people of Malviya Nagar regarding the problems of the area.

The program included people participation from Malviya Nagar, Khidki Village, Hauz Rani and other areas. More than 70 RWAs, market associations and religious organisations participated in the programme and unanimously pledged to transform Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency into a model.