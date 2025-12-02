Dip in vector-borne diseases in Delhi this year; chikungunya cases higher than pandemic lows

New Delhi: Dengue cases in Delhi have declined sharply this year, while malaria has dipped slightly. However, chikungunya cases remain significantly higher than the lows recorded during the Covid pandemic period, according to MCD data. The capital has reported 1,356 dengue, 705 malaria and 162 chikungunya cases in 2025 so far, the latest data on vector-borne diseases released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) says.

According to the report for the week ending November 29, dengue has shown the sharpest decline among the vector-borne illnesses.

The city had reported 5,382 dengue infections during the corresponding period last year, making this year’s tally less than one-fourth of 2024’s burden. The number of houses inspected for mosquito breeding crossed 3.4 crore, while over 1.48 lakh legal notices were issued for mosquitogenic conditions.

Malaria, meanwhile, has recorded a marginal decline, falling from 757 cases in 2024 to 705 cases this year. The decrease is modest but consistent with a long-term downward trend.

However, some zones -- including Central, Karol Bagh, and West Delhi -- continue to report higher cumulative numbers compared to others. No malaria deaths have been reported this year.

Chikungunya cases remain significantly higher than the lows recorded during the pandemic period.

Delhi has logged 162 cases so far in 2025, down from 211 cases in 2024, but notably higher than the number of infections recorded in 2021 (89 cases) and 2022 (48 cases).

October and November continue to remain the most active months for its spread, with 72 cases reported in November alone.

Najafgarh, South, Karol Bagh, and Central zones report higher vector-borne disease cases. The MCD has intensified action, issuing over 28,000 prosecutions and collecting more than Rs 19.8 lakh in G-8 challans this year against mosquito-

breeding conditions.