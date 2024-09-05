Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan: L-G Saxena inaugurates 22 developmental projs in 18 villages of southwest Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated 22 developmental projects, including the installation of street lights, improvement of roads and the renovation of a community hall, in 18 villages of southwest Delhi under the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan (DGA), a statement said.



Apart from these, the Namo Drone Didi programme was also launched in the national capital with a mission to financially empower women and their self-help groups, it said.

Under the Namo Drone Didi scheme, around 200 women in the city will be trained to operate drones and be given a drone pilot licence certificate.

Saxena said the DGA was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing the villages and creating amenities at par with those in cities. “My endeavour is to develop all the villages of the national capital in the same way as other areas of Delhi have been developed,” he said.

“Almost all the unauthorised colonies of Delhi are situated near villages. With the development of facilities in villages, lakhs of people living in these colonies will also benefit… we will soon take appropriate steps to eliminate the problems of roads, drains, sewers and water in unauthorised colonies as well,” the L-G said.

DGA was launched in December 2023 to improve the living conditions in villages by extending civic amenities. For the development of these villages, the Gram Sabha Area Fund to the tune of Rs 960 crore that was lying unused with the Delhi government was transferred to the DDA for undertaking various developmental works in villages of Delhi, the statement said. A renovated community hall in Kharkhari Nahar village was also inaugurated.

Besides, other civic agencies have also completed various developmental works which include installations of street lights at Shakurpur, Chaukhandi and Tatarpur, as well as provisioning of lighting arrangements at Sarangpur, Doulatpur, Rewla Khanpur, Paprawat, Chhawla and Asalatpur Khawad among other areas, it said.

To date, 552 projects worth Rs 508 crore have been sanctioned under this Abhiyan, including 78 by the DDA. Out of these, 35 have already been completed, which include the provision of lighting arrangement, renovation of community halls, development of roads and development of existing cremation ground, the statement said.

The objectives of the DGA are to enhance the quality of life of the villagers by identifying and addressing gaps in infrastructure and civic amenities, strategic planning tailored to local needs, fostering active community participation in decision-making processes and equitable access to community assets and opportunities, it said.