Digital learning: NDMC okays preloaded tablets for students

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held their monthly Council Meeting on Wednesday, presided over by NDMC Chairperson Amit Yadav and attended by Vice Chairperson Satish Upadhyay, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly and NDMC Member, Virender Singh Kadian and Council Members, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vishakha Shailani, and Girish Sachdeva.

The Council approved the distribution of preloaded tablets for digital learning to students and teachers from Class 9-12 across NDMC and Navyug schools. 811 tablets will be distributed to Class 10 and 12 students in four schools as a pilot project.

It will be extended for procurement and distribution for the rest as well. 8,766 tablets are required in total, out of which 8,136 are for students studying in the four grades, and the rest are for teachers.

Additionally, they have also approved a proposal regarding the upgradation of computer labs in 29 NDMC and Navyug schools. Others included an amendment of recruitment rules of Junior Assistant, and adopting the Office Memorandum related to the Extension of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) to the practitioners of the Indian Systems of Medicines and Homeopathy.

Additionally, NDMC has announced special provisions on Wednesday, to respectfully dispose the Ram Dhwaj and National Flag used by Resident Welfare Associations, Market Traders Associations, and other individuals and organisations

“For the respectful and graceful disposal of Ram Dhwaj and National Flag, NDMC anyone can call the centralised number or contact the NDMC 311 App to lodge for collection of the flags. The sanitation staff has also been directed to ensure that proper protocol is followed while collecting and disposing of National Flag as per the Flag Code. Similarly, for Ram Dhwaj the sanitation staff has been directed to ensure proper procedure for collection and disposal,” mentioned the council.

Additionally, the RWAs, MTAs and NDMC residents have been requested to deposit the flags at their respective Area Sanitation Office.