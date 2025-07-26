‘Didn’t spare God’: Bharadwaj on temple razing

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposed a demolition notice issued to the Swami Haider Dass temple—an ashram and dharamshala located opposite Maulana Azad Medical College—calling it an attack on Dalit heritage. The notice, reportedly issued by a state officer from the college, asks for removal of what has been termed an “unauthorised structure” within seven days. The notice cited lack of legal justification for the structure’s presence on institutional land. At a press conference on Friday, AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP-led central government is targeting religious structures of marginalised communities. “After the demolition of a Jain temple in Shalimar Bagh, a notice has now been served to a Dalit temple that predates Independence and houses samadhis of revered figures,” he said.

The temple has been in existence since before the construction of Irwin Hospital (now LNJP) in the 1930s, and serves as a rest stop for patients, families visiting nearby hospitals. “This is not an encroachment. The community has used and maintained the premises for decades,” he added. AAP MLAs Vishesh Ravi and Sanjeev Jha joined Bharadwaj in criticising the move, alleging that Dalit places of worship are being unfairly targeted. Ravi drew parallels to the 2019 demolition of the Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad, a temple holds similar cultural and spiritual value for Dalits.