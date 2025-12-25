Dialogue is the soul of democracy: Speaker

New Delhi: Emphasising the importance of dialogue and debate in a democratic system, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday described the House as the most vital forum of democracy while interacting with youth participants from Rajasthan at the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

“You have come to a place that is often described as the temple of democracy. In a democratic system, the people are supreme, and it is through dialogue, debate and discussion in the House that governance truly takes shape,” Gupta said while addressing 40 youth participants visiting Delhi under the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme.

The participants, drawn from districts including Dausa, Sikar, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Alwar, are part of an exchange programme organised by MYBharat, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Office of the District Youth Officer, South West Delhi, and CCRT, Dwarka.

During the interaction, the Speaker explained the evolution of democratic systems,

contrasting earlier monarchies with modern parliamentary democracy.

He said that in today’s system, citizens elect their representatives and governments function as servants

of the people. Referring to the renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path, he noted that the change symbolises the democratic principle of duty and public service.

Gupta elaborated on the functioning of parliamentary democracy, stating that elected representatives come together in the House to debate, deliberate and enact laws. “Dialogue is the soul of democracy, and the House is its most vital forum,” he said, adding that the Assembly serves as a platform for discussion, accountability and public representation.

Highlighting the historical importance of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, the Speaker described it as a living heritage site with a history of over 113 years.