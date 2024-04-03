Dholbaj Gang arrested: 2 women held for bank theft

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two women members of the M.P.-based Dholbaj gang for their involvement in a series of thefts targeting individuals at banks and ATMs. The police were alerted about the incident via a complaint registered at the Malviya Nagar Police Station.



According to the Police, the apprehension occurred on Monday, following a detailed investigation into a theft reported on March 27, from a bank customer in Malviya Nagar, leading to the recovery of Rs 2.1 lakh in stolen cash.

The duo, hailing from Rajgarh, aged 52 and 40, were nabbed near Shivaji Park, Press Enclave Road, under suspicion of their involvement in the theft of money from a bank patron’s bag. The women are alleged to have employed a distraction technique to execute their thefts, engaging victims in conversation or assistance with bank forms to divert their attention.