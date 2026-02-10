Dhawan onboard

New Delhi: Delhi has roped in one of its most celebrated cricketing icons to inspire young athletes, with international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the upcoming ‘Delhi Khel Mahakumbh,’ set to begin on February 13.



The announcement was made after Education Minister Ashish Sood met Dhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, signalling the government’s renewed push to promote sports culture and youth participation across the capital.

Informing about the development, Sood said Dhawan voluntarily accepted the role after witnessing the Delhi Government’s commitment to strengthening sports. He added that the move aims to encourage children and youth to actively pursue athletics and competitive sports.

“The Delhi Government is confident that under Dhawan’s guidance and inspiration, young players of Delhi will receive new energy, self-confidence, and recognition,” the minister said.

Sood further noted that the government feels proud to welcome “an extremely successful sportsperson and inspirational personality” like Dhawan, who has remained connected to his roots while pledging to support emerging players from the city. Chief Minister Gupta also expressed gratitude to the cricketer and appreciated his willingness to contribute towards the growth of sports in Delhi.

Highlighting Dhawan’s involvement, the minister said the cricketer will remain present from the inaugural ceremony through the duration of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh to motivate participants and boost their morale.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhawan said, “I am extremely happy that I have been made the Brand Ambassador for the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh. Delhi has given me so much. I am always ready to serve this soil.” He added that the initiative provides “a strong platform for the youth so that our young players can perform well and excel in sports,” assuring that he will “give my full effort and extend complete support to the players.”