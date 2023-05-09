DG Prisons meets top officers of ITBP and Tamil Nadu Police

New Delhi: Senior officers of the ITBP and the Tamil Nadu Police that are deployed in Tihar Jail met the Delhi Prisons Director General Sanjay Beniwal on Monday to discuss ways to address security concerns in the wake of the brutal killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the prison premises last week, officials said.



The meetings come after Beniwal wrote to the heads of the security agencies whose personnel are deployed at the Tihar, one of the largest prisons in Asia, as part of security arrangements.

“Deputy Inspector General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Bhanwar Singh met DG Prisons today. The two senior officials discussed various issues including security concerns in Tihar,” a jail official said.

H M Jayaram, Additional Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu Police, also met the DG Prisons to discuss the matter, he said. After meeting the senior officials, Beniwal said that the Tamil Nadu DGP had sent the ADGP to assess and see what improvements are needed at the Tihar Jail. He added that the meeting was very nice.

When asked about the steps being taken, “At every step dos and dont’s are being reviewed. We will take lessons from our mistakes and will take steps to strengthen security.”

“We reviewed the security and I would say it’s a work in progress. It’s an ongoing process and I feel we will improve by learning from mistakes,” Beniwal said.

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: ‘Why no remedial action was taken’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned jail authorities over recovery of four knives from Tihar prison premises where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death allegedly by inmates belonging to a rival gang and termed it as “unacceptable state of



affairs”.

The court asked why no preventive or remedial action was taken by authorities when the incident took place as the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in jail premises.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Director General of Prisons (Delhi), Delhi government and Commissioner of Police on a petition filed by Tajpuriya’s father and brother seeking an investigation by the CBI into the “brutal murder” inside Tihar Jail premises on May 2.