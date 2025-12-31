DFS rejects application for fire safety renewal of Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services has rejected an application for fire safety renewal of Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, which houses the Ministry of External Affairs, saying the shortcomings flagged by it earlier were not rectified.

Fire department officials inspected the premises on December 23 and found that the shortcomings cited by them earlier had not been rectified.

“In view of the above, the application for renewal of the fire safety certificate cannot be considered at this stage and stands rejected. The occupancy of the premises in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the owner/occupier,” read a December 30 communication from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

According to the communication, the officials conducted an inspection of the premises in January 2025 and found several shortcomings. A copy of the communication that cited the shortcomings was also enclosed with the letter. During the inspection conducted earlier this year, it was found that the fire check door glass was broken in the basement while the door closers were found removed at some places, according to the earlier communication.

Also, the electric shaft was not sealed while the smoke management system in the basement was found to be nonfunctional and not integrated with the detection system.

The DFS rejected the application citing unrectified fire safety lapses, including concealed basement sprinklers and inadequate exit signage. Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, a 60,000-square-metre red sandstone complex housing key MEA departments, is ECBC-compliant and holds a LEED green building certification.