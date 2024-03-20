DFS: Over 1,200 birds, animals rescued from Jan 1 to March 13

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Services rescued over 1,200 birds and animals between January 1 to March 13, an often challenging job that led to a team member getting 19 stitches on his face when he was attacked by a dog last year, an official said.

About 5,600 distress calls were recorded from the national capital between January 1 to March 13, according to DFS data accessed by PTI.

Of the total rescued, 680 were animals and 565 were birds. “We received 5,599 distress calls in 73 days. We received 2,502 calls in January, 2,150 calls in February, and 947 till March 13,” DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Sharing details about the rescue operations, Garg said stressed animals sometimes attack firefighters and injure them badly.

“There is no verbal communication, animals do not respond, which makes rescue operations more challenging,” he added.

“Last year, our team member Ved Prakash had to get 19 stitches on his face after being attacked by a dog stuck in a canal that he was trying to save,” Garg added.

The DFS rescued 300 animals in January, 251 in February, and 129 till March 13. Besides, 251 birds were rescued in January, 225 in February, and 89 till March 13.

Firefighters rescued more than 7,000 birds and animals and responded to over 30,000 distress calls in 2023. “Saving lives is a noble cause and we will continue to help animals and birds,” Garg said.