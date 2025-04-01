Devotees offer prayers at Jama Masjid on Eid

NEw DELHI: A sea of devotees, including children and the elderly, offered prayers at the iconic Jama Masjid here on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday amid tight security.

To ensure smooth conduct of the festival, four police teams, along with paramilitary forces and senior officials, were deployed at Jama Masjid, said an officer who was present at the 17th-century grand mosque. “We have made elaborate security arrangements for Eid. Preparations had been underway for several days and local residents also cooperated with us, which helped ensure that the morning prayers went smoothly,” the officer said.

Additionally, a police social media monitoring team has been keeping a close watch on online activities of prominent figures, he said.

“Our team is conducting a sentiment analysis of key leaders’ social media posts to assess their thoughts and emotions,” he added. Many devotees were seen helping police personnel manage the crowd after the prayers and ensuring that people exited the mosque in an orderly manner, without causing traffic congestion.

Delhi Minority Commission chairperson Abdul Qureshi expressed happiness over the peaceful celebrations.

“People, regardless of religion, are embracing each other with love and exchanging greetings. Eid is a festival of peace,” he said.