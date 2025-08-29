‘Devi’ e-bus wins global praise, Oslo explores model

New Delhi: Delhi’s community-focused electric bus service, ‘Devi’, is garnering international recognition, with a delegation from Oslo exploring the city’s innovative last-mile transit model. During a high-level bilateral meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, officials from the Norwegian capital experienced the Devi route firsthand and praised its efficiency and affordability.

“The community-based scheduling and affordable fares demonstrate how electric buses can solve the ‘first- and last-mile’ gap. Oslo is keen to pilot a similar service,” said Audun Garberg, Vice-Director of Oslo’s Climate Change Office. Following the ride, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi’s Transport minister, received an invitation to keynote the Nordic EV Summit 2026 and lead a delegation to Norway for hands-on knowledge exchange.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0, slated for 2026, which will embed a Right-to-Charge framework inspired by Norway’s neighbourhood-centric model. Markus Nilsen Rotevatn of the Norwegian EV Association said, “We legislated residents’ right to install chargers in apartment blocks, unlocking mass adoption.”

Singh reaffirmed Delhi’s ambitious electrification goals, “By the end of 2026, the entire DTC fleet will be electric. This is non-negotiable and my personal target as the Transport minister of Delhi.” He also highlighted plans to introduce zero-emission construction machinery, school buses, and garbage trucks, especially during periods of severe air pollution, stating, “Clean construction machinery could halve particulate spikes during winter. It can be game changing for us during months of GRAP restrictions.” Battery recycling and a circular economy were another focus area.

Dr. Singh emphasised, “Our efforts mean little if we ignore end-of-life batteries. Delhi will mandate recycling targets so minerals remain in the loop.” Norwegian experts supported the initiative, noting plans for a fully circular battery-processing facility in the Nordic region. Delhi’s collaboration with Oslo underscores its commitment to clean, sustainable, and globally benchmarked electric mobility, with the Devi model poised to influence international urban transit solutions.