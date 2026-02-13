DEVi Drives Delhi Development

With More than 4,000 electric buses, Delhi is now a national leader with the largest e-bus fleet in the country

In just one year, the Rekha Government has turned last-mile connectivity from a long-standing challenge into a working reality. With more than 4,000 electric buses now on Delhi’s roads, including 1,354 DEVi buses reaching narrow lanes and interior colonies, the capital has built the country’s largest e-bus fleet and a transport system that truly reaches every home.

From metro stations to neighbourhood streets, the Rekha Government is working on bridging the gap between the main road and the front door. Women, senior citizens, and daily commuters no longer have to depend on unsafe walks or uncertain options to complete their journey way back home.

With GPS-enabled buses, panic buttons, and real-time monitoring, travel is not just easier but safer.

The outcome is visible every day. Faster commutes, lower travel costs, cleaner air, and a renewed sense of trust in public transport. On 8 February 2026, 500 new electric buses were launched, taking the total fleet to over 4,000 e-buses. With this feat, Delhi has become home to the largest electric bus fleet in India.

Notably, the strongest pillar of this green transformation is DEVi (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchange). For common people, this means cleaner air and a stronger public transport system they can depend on.

Last-Mile Connectivity With Convenience

• 24×7 GPS tracking in every bus

• Panic buttons for emergencies

• Real-time control room monitoring

• Instant alerts in case of route deviation

For years, many women and senior citizens in Delhi had to walk through unsafe or poorly lit stretches to reach home from main roads. Last-mile connectivity remained a serious challenge.

Today, that picture has been changed. The Rekha government has modernised public transport while making it safer and pollution-free. For the common citizen, this means dignity and safety in daily travel.

Seamless Metro to Neighbourhood Connectivity

• Anand Vihar ISBT

• Kashmiri Gate

• Akshardham

• Karkardooma

• Maujpur-Babarpur

• GTB and LBS hospitals

Passengers can step out of the metro and find direct transport to their homes. This integrated public transport model saves time, reduces dependence on private vehicles, and lowers daily travel costs.

A Globally Recognised Delhi Model

The success of DEVi has now crossed borders. A recent delegation from Oslo, Norway, studied Delhi’s model, appreciated its scale and efficiency, and showed interest in adopting similar solutions. Delhi’s mobility reform is no longer just a local achievement. It is being viewed as a model worth replicating globally. For citizens, this recognition brings a strong sense of pride. It reinforces trust that their city is not just improving internally, but also setting standards that other global capitals are ready to follow.

Giant Leap Towards a Green Delhi

For years, pollution discussions were limited to blame and short-term measures. DEVi has delivered a long-term solution through action.

• No diesel • No CNG

• Fully electric buses

• 100% Zero Emission transport

It is pertinent to note that one DEVi bus equals nearly 15 private cars taken off the road. This directly means less traffic, lower pollution, and reduced noise levels. For residents, it means cleaner air and a calmer city environment.

A Revolution Called DEVi

The 9-metre, fully electric DEVi buses are now reaching narrow lanes and interior colonies where public transport was once unthinkable. From Burari and Narela to several pockets of Trans-Yamuna, neighbourhoods that were once cut off are now directly connected to metro stations and main roads.

This is not just a transport service.

It is access to opportunity. Students now reach schools and coaching centres on time. Patients can travel to hospitals without anxiety.

Office-goers and workers can return home safely and without long waits. The clear outcome is simple. Better connectivity means more time saved, less stress, and a more secure daily routine for families across Delhi.

Vision 2029: A Green and Viksit Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s vision is clear. Delhi aims to become a global hub for green mobility by 2029. This electric revolution is not just about protecting the environment. It is about making daily life easier, safer and more affordable for every citizen.

With DEVi buses, this is not just an expansion of transport. It is an expansion of trust.

This is not just about electric buses. It is a commitment to safe, respectful and reliable travel for every home in Delhi.