Development of 27 industrial areas: Bharadwaj meets factory owners

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing the industrial landscape of the national capital, Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met with representatives from factory owners across 27 industrial areas on Wednesday to discuss a comprehensive plan for their development.



The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, included senior officials from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and marked a pivotal moment in the government’s ongoing efforts to revitalise unplanned industrial zones in Delhi.

Bharadwaj underscored the government’s commitment, stating, “The Delhi Government is very serious about the development and maintenance of these unplanned industrial areas.” He emphasised the collaboration with trade organisations to formulate a strategic scheme for the revitalisation process. Under this new initiative, the Delhi Government will cover 90 per cent of the costs associated with the development layout plans, while factory owners will contribute the remaining 10 per cent.

This approach aims to foster shared responsibility and active participation from both the government and industrial stakeholders.

During the discussions, Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the Confederation of Trade and Industry (CTI), advocated for a reduction in the high fees for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) map approvals. He noted that while there are 29 authorised industrial areas, the 27 unplanned zones face considerable financial barriers. Goyal stated, “Factory owners have requested the government to include the cost of MCD map approvals under the scheme.” Bharadwaj responded positively, agreeing to the request and directing officials to formulate a policy to align map approval fees with the government’s development scheme.

Vijay Virmani, President of the Delhi Manufacturing Federation, praised the government’s initiative, marking it as a historic step. He remarked, “For the first time in 30 years, a government has taken an interest in the concerns of traders,” highlighting the plight of small factories in various industrial areas such as Dabri, Khayala, and Nangli Sakravati, where middle-class traders conduct their business. These small industries are crucial, supporting the livelihoods of millions and employing thousands.

Virmani hailed the Kejriwal Government’s efforts, describing them as “commendable” and crucial for making the lives of millions easier. He articulated a vision where the development of these industrial zones will not only aid the trading community but also catalyse industrial growth, create new job opportunities, and ultimately enhance Delhi’s economy.

The Delhi Government’s initiative to revamp these industrial areas aims to create a conducive environment for industrial growth, directly impacting employment and economic stability in

the region.