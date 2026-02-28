Development in North-West Delhi gathers pace; CM Rekha Gupta presents one-year report card

New Delhi: Signalling a shift from what she described as years of neglect to a new phase of accelerated growth, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented her government’s one-year report card in North-West Delhi, asserting that development is now “visible on the ground” and not limited to publicity campaigns.

Addressing residents during her outreach visit, the Chief Minister said her government had laid the foundation for a “Viksit Delhi” and promised a comprehensive transformation of the region over the next four years. “Delhi’s progress is no longer confined to advertisements; it is visible on the ground,” she said, highlighting improvements in basic infrastructure across rural and semi-urban pockets.

Taking a swipe at previous administrations, Gupta remarked that North-West Delhi had “long been neglected” but claimed that the past year marked a decisive turnaround. She underlined her government’s focus on the principle of “Antyodaya to Gramodaya,” aimed at uplifting the last person in society and strengthening rural communities.

Referring to her visits to areas such as Mundka, Bawana, Narela, Kirari and Sultanpur Majra, the Chief Minister said, “Whenever I come to these villages and colonies, I feel I am among my own family.” Describing her first year in office as a journey “from distress to transformation,” she said significant strides had been made in expanding roads, water supply and sewerage infrastructure.

Gupta also announced the launch of development works worth Rs.264 crore in the Mundka Assembly constituency, calling it “a significant step forward” for the area. “Issues once considered permanent are now being addressed with long-term solutions,” she said, adding that projects to improve access to quality education and healthcare are being fast-tracked.

Emphasising political neutrality in governance, the Chief Minister said, “People and nation above party; discrimination will not stand in the way of development.” She noted that although some of the ten Assembly constituencies in North-West Delhi are represented by the Opposition, her government remains committed to equitable development.

Citing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and drawing inspiration from the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Nana Deshmukh, Gupta reiterated that rural Delhi would receive opportunities on par with the rest of the capital.

“The direction towards ‘Viksit Delhi’ has been set in the first year; the next four years will bring complete transformation,” she said, thanking residents for their support and attributing the progress to “the power of every single vote.”