Developing school buildings 1st objective of govt: Dy CM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the first and foremost objective of the Delhi government was to develop school buildings followed by providing quality training to teachers to improve the classroom experience.



Speaking at a conference — ‘Let’s Re-Learn to Assess’ organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Delhi Teachers University, Sisodia said the education system will realise its greatest potential only through assessment reform.

“It is only through assessment reform that we can help our education system realise its greatest potential. It is the pillar on which the future of quality education stands.

“Together with the support of Cambridge University Press and Assessments, DBSE which is working on new assessment reforms in Delhi schools will set new milestones,” Sisodia said.

The conference also held a special session with Tim Oates who is the Group Director of assessment, research and development at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, discussing evolution of strategies closely linked with successful assessment models worldwide.

The assessment trends traversing around central and state boards in India in relation to policy design and strategic implementation were also discussed during the session.