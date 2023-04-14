Develop Qutabgarh into model village: L-G

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday directed officials to develop Qutabgarh in northwest Delhi into a model village that can be replicated in other areas.

During a visit to Qutabgarh village, Saxena distributed 2,000 guava and grape saplings to promote their cultivation among the residents, according to a statement. He also visited a local city forest developed by the Forest department and planted guava saplings.

This is Saxena’s second visit to the village. Last September, he distributed 1,000 sandalwood saplings to 500 farmers with the aim of providing the city with a fragrant green cover.

During the inspection, Saxena directed the officials concerned to take all possible steps to develop Qutabgarh into a model village while adhering to the stipulated time frame.

He said once Qutabgarh is developed into the first model village, the process of development will be replicated in other villages.

Saxena told the villagers that Qutabgarh can develop into a major producer of guava, which comes to Delhi from neighbouring states such as Rajasthan, with the participation of local farmers.

The local production of guava and grape will make the farmers financially self-sustainable while also increasing the crop area in Delhi. The farmers will be trained in grape

cultivation at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, he said. The Forest department has planted 600 saplings of various flower- and fruit-bearing trees, including jackaranda, gulmohar and gudhal, among others.