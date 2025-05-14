Develop Delhi Assembly building as historical heritage hub: Speaker

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, proposing a heritage transformation of the Delhi Assembly complex. In his letter, Gupta has sought the Centre’s collaboration to convert the 1912-era building into a vibrant cultural and historical hub celebrating India’s democratic journey.

Once the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, the Assembly building has witnessed pivotal moments in India’s political evolution. The Speaker’s proposal aims to preserve its architectural integrity while enhancing public access through guided tours, a legislative museum, and interactive exhibitions on Delhi’s legislative history.

Gupta also called for a meeting with senior Ministry of Tourism officials to discuss the project’s feasibility and cultural implications. He requested the Ministry’s support in preparing a

detailed project report, ensuring expert guidance and alignment with national heritage and tourism goals.

Key components of the proposal include restoration of the original structure, development of tourism infrastructure, and cultural programming involving local artisans and performers. The envisioned transformation seeks to make the Assembly a space for civic engagement and learning.

“This initiative is a step toward preserving and celebrating the democratic heritage of Delhi,” Gupta stated in the letter. “The transformation of the Assembly campus into a heritage hub will not only honour the past but also serve as a source of inspiration and education for future generations.”