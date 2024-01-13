Dev of 10 projects within campus: JNU secures Rs 496 cr funding from Higher Edu Funding Agency

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has secured a financial boost of Rs 496 crore from the Centre’s Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) to fuel the development of approximately 10 projects within its campus.



This funding, granted in 2023, has been officially

confirmed by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dulipudi Pandit.

Among the notable projects is the construction of a new building for the School of Engineering, a Lecture Hall Complex, and a trans-disciplinary research incubation

centre. The latter aims to facilitate collaboration among students from various schools within JNU.

Vice-Chancellor Pandit emphasised the positive impact on research and academics, anticipating improved facilities and the potential addition of new programs due to increased campus space.

The School of Engineering has received necessary clearances, with construction set to commence, aiming for completion within the next two years. In addition to academic

infrastructure, the funding will support the creation of two hostels — one for Engineering students and another

for Management students.

Further expansion includes a special E-learning center catering to students unable to attend the university physically. This center will feature dedicated studios for professors to deliver high-quality online lessons.

This financial injection follows JNU’s prior approval from HEFA, MHRD, in 2020, securing Rs 455.02 crore for the construction of academic buildings, hostels, research centers, and the implementation of an integrated ERP system.

Former Registrar Pramod Kumar highlighted the university’s recent establishment of new Schools and Special Centers, underscoring the urgent need for additional hostel

facilities. Kumar also mentioned JNU’s successful initiation of the Atal Incubation Centre,

aiming to incubate 100 companies with state-of-the-art infrastructure.