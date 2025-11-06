Dev Deepawali Utsav illuminates Vasudev Ghat

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture & Languages hosted a grand celebration of Dev Deepawali Utsav 2025 at Vasudev Ghat, Kashmiri Gate, with thousands of devotees taking part in Yamuna Aarti and Bhajan Sandhya. The ghat, lit by countless lamps under the theme “Ek Diya Devon Ke Naam”, radiated devotion and unity.

Art, Culture & Languages Minister Kapil Mishra, who performed the Aarti, said, “Dev Deepawali is not merely a festival of lamps but a reflection of faith and spiritual awakening. Delhi is now celebrating every festival with grandeur and warmth so that our youth remain connected to their traditions.”

Responding to criticism over Yamuna cleanliness, Mishra remarked that previous governments neglected the sacred River.