‘Despite obstacles, quality edu to children will continue unabated’

New Delhi: Despite significant political and logistical challenges, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remains steadfast in its commitment to revolutionising the city’s educational infrastructure. The Arvind Kejriwal government has embarked on an ambitious initiative to build 14 new schools across Delhi, enhancing the learning environment for thousands of students.



In a recent digital press conference, Education minister Atishi highlighted the ongoing efforts and achievements of the Kejriwal administration in transforming Delhi’s educational landscape. She pointed out the stark contrast between past and present infrastructure, stating, “Many governments came and went since independence till 2014 but only 24,000 rooms were built in Delhi schools.” In comparison, the current government has constructed 22,711 rooms in just ten years, from 2015 to 2024.

Atishi underscored the significant improvements made in government schools under the Delhi government, emphasising that the new infrastructure surpasses that of many private schools. “We equipped our schools with all facilities including smart boards, good labs, libraries, sports facilities, and excellent desks, today children studying in Delhi government schools are getting better infrastructure than private schools,” she said. This modernisation effort reflects a broader

commitment to providing quality education to all students, irrespective of their socioeconomic background.

The minister also provided an update on the ongoing construction projects, noting that 14 new schools are being built in various parts of Delhi. These new facilities are set to include modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, and comprehensive libraries, addressing the previously inadequate conditions in many schools. “New classrooms and academic blocks are being built in schools where there was a shortage of classrooms, currently, 1,541 new rooms are being built in Kejriwal government schools across Delhi,” Atishi confirmed.

Atishi did not shy away from addressing the political climate surrounding these efforts. She criticised the central government for allegedly attempting to undermine the Kejriwal government’s achievements. “BJP-ruled Central government cannot provide world-class infrastructure in government schools like Arvind Kejriwal, so they

put him in jail in a false case,” she asserted.

Despite these obstacles, Atishi expressed confidence in the continuation of the education reforms, stating, “BJP may have put Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in jail, but work of providing good infrastructure to children studying in Delhi government schools is ongoing and will continue.” The new schools being constructed include facilities in Rohini, Sunder Nagri, Dwarka, Kirari, and several other areas, with specific projects such as Rohini Sector-27 featuring 72 rooms, and F-1, F-2 Block Sunder Nagri offering 148 rooms. Each of

these schools is designed to meet high standards, contributing to the broader vision of providing top-tier educational facilities across Delhi.

In conclusion, the Kejriwal government remains committed to advancing the quality of education in Delhi.