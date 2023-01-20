‘Desh ke Mentor’ conclave: Sisodia stresses need for timely career guidance for students

New Delhi: Mentors under the Delhi government’s flagship initiative ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ program have worked towards giving direction to the future of hundreds of children studying in Delhi government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while addressing the ‘Desh Ke Mentor Conclave’ on Thursday.



The conclave was organised by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to celebrate the journey of mentors registered under the program from all over the country and the mentees.

The Deputy Chief Minister felicitated the mentors under the program for putting in the efforts to show the right path to the Delhi government school students who often don’t receive timely support in making informed career choices from their surroundings. The Deputy Chief Minister also participated in the panel discussion with mentors from various professional backgrounds.

He stressed the need for timely career guidance for students. Sisodia said, “For the Education Ministers across the country, most of the targets include getting teachers recruited on time, providing mid-day meals and books to all students and ensuring funds for the universities to run them better. But, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government is always focused on the holistic development of its students.”

He added that during various interactions with students of Delhi government schools, it was observed that they did not have much exposure to future career opportunities and various professional fields they could pursue.

Sisdoia said, “They had grown up in surroundings where families were often struggling to make the ends meet. Children from such underserved backgrounds did not have enough support to make informed career choices. Thus the government’s flagship program ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ was launched to help such students. This is the nation’s largest mentoring program launched by the Delhi government.”