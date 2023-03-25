Deserving workers to get party posts: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

New Delhi: A day after getting full charge as the Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva on Friday asserted that posts in the party organisation will be given to deserving workers without any personal liking or disliking.



Addressing party leaders and workers in a felicitation programme on his taking charge as full time president, Sachdeva also asked them to stop trooping in to greet him over his appointment and instead visit old timers and disgruntled members of the party in their areas to strengthen bonds with them.

Sachdeva who took over as working president of Delhi BJP after party’s loss in MCD polls last December was appointed full term state president by the national president J P Nadda on Thursday.

These talks that he or she are close to this or that leader are meaningless and we all are members of the BJP, Sachdeva said. “The new team, whenever formed, will not be formed on personal liking or disliking and the party workers will be rewarded according to their capabilities,” he stated.

Sachdeva, whose first test as the Delhi BJP president will be the Lok Sabha polls next year, congratulated party workers for ‘bringing down the AAP government on its knees” over the issue of corruption and called upon them to maintain their “aggression”.

“Manish Sisodia went to jail in liquor scam because of you. Now, you need to maintain this aggression. The iron is hot and we will have to keep hitting at it. We will continue to put pressure and attack them and they all will go to jail because of their misdeeds,” the Delhi BJP president said.

Kejriwal is scared these days because he knows what fate awaits him, he said.

Sachdeva asserted that the victory of BJP on all the seven Lok Sabha seats in 2024 polls was a foregone conclusion.