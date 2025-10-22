Deputy Mayor Yadav inspects Kirari wards

New Delhi: Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav on Tuesday conducted an inspection of four wards under the Kirari Assembly constituency to review post-Diwali cleanliness and assess preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja. The inspection was carried out under the guidance of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Accompanied by Rohini Zone Deputy Commissioner Rishita Gupta, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members, and local citizens, the Deputy Mayor took stock of sanitation efforts to ensure that roads and streets remain garbage-free after the festive celebrations.

Yadav stated that the MCD had inspected the area before Diwali and continues to monitor it to maintain hygiene standards. “Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure waste is collected regularly from dhalaos and public spaces remain clean. This is part of our commitment to keeping Delhi clean and festive-ready,” he said.

The Deputy Mayor also inspected Chhath Ghats across Kirari to review arrangements for the upcoming festival. Special focus was laid on cleanliness, lighting, power supply, and accessibility for devotees.

Highlighting the city administration’s efforts, Yadav said that under the direction of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, all public representatives are actively visiting localities to address civic concerns.