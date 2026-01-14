Deputy Mayor makes surprise hospital check

New Delhi: The Deputy Mayor of Delhi, Jai Bhagwan Yadav, on Tuesday carried out a surprise inspection of Shrimati Girdhar Lal Hospital to review the availability of medicines, patient facilities and overall maintenance of the civic-run health institution.

During the visit, Yadav inspected the allopathic dispensary as well as the Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathic units functioning within the hospital premises. He was accompanied by hospital doctors and officials, who briefed him on the daily functioning of the facility. The Deputy Mayor noted that medicines were available in adequate quantities across dispensaries, easing concerns related to shortages that often affect municipal hospitals.

Interacting with patients during the inspection, Yadav sought feedback on healthcare services and infrastructure. Patients expressed satisfaction with the treatment and facilities being provided, officials said. The Deputy Mayor underlined that municipal hospitals cater to people from all sections of society and must therefore ensure accessible and quality healthcare services.

Referring to administrative reforms, Yadav said that since the BJP assumed charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, salaries of all municipal employees were being disbursed on the first day of every month. He stressed that timely payment of wages should translate into greater accountability and dedication towards public service delivery. While appreciating the functioning of the hospital, the Deputy Mayor directed officials to further improve cleanliness within the premises. He also instructed the concerned engineering department to take immediate steps to repair areas where plaster was peeling, citing safety and hygiene concerns.