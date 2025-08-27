Deputy Mayor inspects Pooth Kalan, orders civic repairs

NEW DELHI: Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav on Monday inspected Ward No. 26 Pooth Kalan, directing officials to resolve waterlogging, garbage and road issues. Starting from the Chaupal, he interacted with residents and, joined by former councillors Devendra Solanki and Anand Arya, Narela Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, MCD officials, RWA representatives and citizens, reviewed sanitation and drainage in Rohini Sector-22.

Yadav blamed flooding on Kirari drain water being diverted and ordered extra pumps, besides announcing an inter-departmental meeting with DDA, PWD, Flood Control and Delhi Jal Board for a long-term plan. He instructed replacing dhalaos with compactors, fixing potholes, clearing drains and pruning trees, urging citizens to support the “Delhi Ko Koode Se

Azadi Abhiyan.”