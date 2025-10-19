Deputy Mayor conducts inspection drive in Kirari

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure improved sanitation and civic upkeep in the national capital, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav conducted a comprehensive inspection of various wards under the Kirari Assembly constituency on Friday.

The visit aimed to assess the condition of cleanliness and review the efficiency of garbage collection operations in the area.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Rohini Zone, Rishita Gupta, and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation, Yadav took stock of sanitation activities and held discussions with local residents to address their grievances.

He instructed the private garbage collection agency to ensure complete removal of waste, including leftover garbage from the dumping grounds and Dhalaos, even after mechanical collection is carried out.

During the inspection, Yadav also visited the Municipal School in Mubarakpur Dabas, where he observed that the school ground was situated below road level, resulting in frequent water logging. He directed officials to raise the ground level to prevent further inconvenience to students and staff.